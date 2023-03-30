Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,693 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MAR opened at $162.13 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

