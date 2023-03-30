Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Shares of MRK opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $115.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.