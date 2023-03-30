V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,216 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $223.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.52.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

