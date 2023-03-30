Veriti Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth $49,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

