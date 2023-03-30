Veriti Management LLC Sells 12,556 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,102,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.19 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

