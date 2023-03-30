Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.80. 1,585,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,482,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Macy’s Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

