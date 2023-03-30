Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $167.63 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average is $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

