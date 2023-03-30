Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

