Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.50

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.12, with a volume of 21079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,700 shares of company stock worth $1,358,220 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,256,528. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

