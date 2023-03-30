Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,280.77%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

About Delcath Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

