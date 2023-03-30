Advisor Resource Council Decreases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in LKQ were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.82 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.