LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in LKQ were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,680,609.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.82 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

