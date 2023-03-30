Advisor Resource Council Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

