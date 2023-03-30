Advisor Resource Council Invests $255,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Halliburton stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

