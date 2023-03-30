Advisor Resource Council Sells 254 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $192.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,620.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

