Advisor Resource Council Invests $247,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $375.04 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

