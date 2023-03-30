HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

