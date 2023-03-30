Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $234.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.45 and a 200-day moving average of $240.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.