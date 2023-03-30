V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $127.83 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.12.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

