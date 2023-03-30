V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

