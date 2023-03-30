Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,915 shares of company stock worth $21,238,467 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $625.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

