Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,962 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,333 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 23,962 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,311,704 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,475 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

