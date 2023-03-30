942 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
