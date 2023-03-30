Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,823 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

