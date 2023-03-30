Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,378 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $238.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.