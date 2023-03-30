APA Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in APA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $869,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $5,738,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in APA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

