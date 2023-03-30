Avestar Capital LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $314.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.56 and its 200 day moving average is $300.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.