Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $357.16 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.40.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

