15,157 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $85.72.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.