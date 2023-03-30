Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

