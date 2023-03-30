Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

