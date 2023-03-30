Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $915,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

