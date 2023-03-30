Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brinker International worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EAT opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

