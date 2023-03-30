Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

