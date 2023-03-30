Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
