Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,102,000 after buying an additional 135,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 498,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.41 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.