Stone House Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $403.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.78 and a 200 day moving average of $392.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

