Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $48.70 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

