Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

PLAY opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Ashley Zickefoose bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.58 per share, for a total transaction of $149,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $957,213.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $327,708. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

