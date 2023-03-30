Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $627.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

