Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.
Preformed Line Products Stock Performance
Shares of PLPC stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $627.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company Profile
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Preformed Line Products (PLPC)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.