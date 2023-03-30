44 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 929 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 15,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $250.76 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

