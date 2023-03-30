44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

A number of research firms have commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

