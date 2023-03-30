Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 105,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

VZ stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.