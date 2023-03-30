Diligent Investors LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Tyson Foods



Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

