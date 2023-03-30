Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.9% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,088,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 62,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $107,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

