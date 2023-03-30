Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

