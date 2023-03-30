The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

