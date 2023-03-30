Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

