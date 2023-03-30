Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $248.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

