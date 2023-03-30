Veriti Management LLC Sells 4,642 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,458 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

